BRIEF-Sou Yu Te Group to invest 102 mln yuan to set up supply chain management company with partners
* Says its unit will invest 102 million yuan to set up a Zhejiang-based supply chain management company with partners
Sept 5 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* Aug China vehicle sales total 103,800, +16.6 percent y/y, versus +8.9 percent in July
* Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 805,500, +5.9 percent y/y, versus +1.7 percent a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.7 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24