Sept 26 The China Banking Regulatory Commission said in an online post:

* Total banking sector assets reached 215.5 trillion yuan ($29.82 trillion) by August-end compared with 212.7 trillion yuan at end-July

* Total banking sector liabilities was 198.9 trillion yuan at end-Aug compared with 196.4 trillion yuan at end-July ($1 = 6.6705 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing finance team)