BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
Oct 11 Nissan Motor Co Ltd says:
* Sept China vehicle sales total 123,600, +26.3 percent y/y, versus +16.6 percent in Aug
* Jan-Sept China vehicle sales total 929,100, +8.2 percent y/y, versus +1.8 percent a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - will offer countering views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.