BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
Oct 11 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* Sept China vehicle sales total 104,200, +12.4 percent y/y, versus +1.8 percent in Aug
* Jan-Sept China vehicle sales total 890,000, +12.3 percent y/y, versus +11.5 percent a year ago Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - will offer countering views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.