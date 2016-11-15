BEIJING Nov 15 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-largest lender, said on Tuesday that it has signed a 21 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) agreement to conduct a debt-for-equity swap with Shandong Energy Group Co.

State-owned Shandong Energy is one of China's biggest coal producers. Its coal production was more than 130 million tonnes last year, according to a statement released on CCB's website. ($1 = 6.8580 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)