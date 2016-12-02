BRIEF-Mex Polska Q1 net profit slightly rises to 768,241 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd says:
* Nov China vehicle sales total 126,713 units, +39.5 pct y/y, versus +39.6 percent in Oct
* Jan-Nov China vehicle sales total 1,114,822 units, +28.3 pct y/y, versus +33.0 percent year ago Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2gMTfSA] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.