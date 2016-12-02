BRIEF-Mex Polska Q1 net profit slightly rises to 768,241 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Toyota Motor Corp says:
* November China vehicle sales rose 6.0 percent from a year earlier to about 111,100 vehicles, reversing from a 4.1-percent slide in October
* January-November China vehicle sales increased 10.0 percent from a year earlier to about 1.1 million vehicles, compared to 10.3 percent rise a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.