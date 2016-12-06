BEIJING Dec 6 The China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC) will soon send two inspection teams to check
compliance at Foresea Life, a unit of financial conglomerate
Baoneng Group, and Evergrande Life, the insurance arm of China
Evergrande Group, the regulator told reporters late on
Tuesday.
The inspection is aimed at scrutinizing the compliance of
their insurance businesses, fund allocation and financial
reporting, it said.
The move comes amid a wider regulatory crackdown on risky
activity by some players in the sector. The CIRC earlier this
week said that it had stopped Foresea Life from selling
"universal life insurance" products until it addresses problems
in managing customer accounts and information.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath, editing by Louise
Heavens)