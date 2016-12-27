Dec 27 China's State Council says:

* China expects e-commerce transaction volume to reach more than 38 trln yuan ($5.47 trln) by 2020 versus 21.79 trln yuan in 2015

* China expects information industry revenue to reach 26.2 trln yuan by 2020 versus 17.1 trln yuan in 2015 Source text in Chinese: (bit.ly/2hsVgVc) ($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell)