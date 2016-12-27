UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
Dec 27 China's State Council says:
* China expects e-commerce transaction volume to reach more than 38 trln yuan ($5.47 trln) by 2020 versus 21.79 trln yuan in 2015
* China expects information industry revenue to reach 26.2 trln yuan by 2020 versus 17.1 trln yuan in 2015 Source text in Chinese: (bit.ly/2hsVgVc) ($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell)
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
BRUSSELS, May 30 French media group Vivendi won EU antitrust approval on Tuesday for its plan to gain control of Telecom Italia after pledging to sell the Italian company's majority stake in broadcasting services group Persidera.