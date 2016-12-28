BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday:
* It has barred Huaxia Life Insurance and Soochow Life Insurance from seeking approval for new products for 3 months
* It has also suspended online insurance businesses of the above two companies (Reporting By Cheng Fang)
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc