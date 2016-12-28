BRIEF-HMN Financial says co, bank entered executive severance agreement with CEO of co,bank - SEC filing
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
Dec 28 Shanghai Gold Exchange said on Wednesday:
* it will lower offer limit to 500 kg versus 1,000 kg on some spot gold contracts starting Jan. 1, 2017 (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* On May 23 co, unit entered executive severance agreement with Bradley Krehbiel, president, CEO of co, bank - SEC filing
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Zuber Insurance Agency Inc