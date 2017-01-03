Jan 3 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) says:

* Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd to recall total of 185,299 vehicles with 76,657 units due to driver-side airbag mounting issue and 108,642 units due issue that could result in power steering failure Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2hKrMNL] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)