Feb 7 China's state planner gives approval to two domestic car companies to invest 6.16 billion yuan ($895.8 million) in new energy vehicle projects.

* It gave approval to Guoneng New Energy Automobile Corp in Tianjin to invest 4.27 billion yuan to build 50,000 green energy cars every year.

* It also gave approval to a Fujian Motor Industry Group unit to invest 1.89 billion yuan to build 65,000 green energy cars per year. ($1 = 6.8768 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)