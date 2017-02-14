UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:
* General Motors Co joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp to recall 161,281 vehicles for gear shift issue Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2kFdfVP] Further company coverage: [GM.N 600104.SS] (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high