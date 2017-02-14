BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:
* Toyota Motor Corp joint venture with China FAW Group Corp to recall 286,578 vehicles due to risk of bonnet latch failure - quality watchdog Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2lJZ8io] Further company coverage: [7203.T SASACJ.UL] (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: