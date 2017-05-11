BEIJING May 11 China vehicle sales fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in April from a year earlier to 2.1 million vehicles, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.

That compares with a 4 percent increase in March and 22.4 percent growth in February.

In the first four months of 2017, sales grew 4.6 percent compared to the same period a year ago, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

In January, CAAM predicted that sales would rise 5 percent this year, slowing from 13.7 percent growth in 2016, citing the rollback of a tax incentive for small-engine cars and economic pressures. (Reporting by Muyu Xu, Yifan Qiu and Beijing Newsroom)