OTTAWA, Sept 5 The Bank of Canada doggedly stuck to
its message on Wednesday that interest rates may have to rise
because it expects the sluggish economy to gain momentum this
year and next and inflation to return to target within a year.
The central bank held its key overnight rate at 1 percent,
as expected, extending a two-year freeze on borrowing costs
after it became the first Group of Seven (G7) country to lift
rates from emergency lows in 2010 following the recession.
But as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other global central
banks contemplate further rounds of easing amid a global
economic slowdown, Canada insisted that the time for removing
stimulus could be near.
"To the extent that the economic expansion continues and the
current excess supply in the economy is gradually absorbed, some
modest withdrawal of the present considerable monetary policy
stimulus may become appropriate, consistent with achieving the 2
percent inflation target over the medium term," the bank said in
its announcement, using language identical to its last two rate
statements.
The bank judges the economy's underlying momentum to be
roughly in line with its growth potential, which it has said is
2 percent. That is despite being held back by global headwinds
and growing at an annualized rate of 1.8 percent in the second
quarter. Growth will pick up through 2013, driven by consumption
and business investment, it projected.
The bank sees core inflation, softer than expected in recent
months, returning to its 2 percent target along with total
inflation over the next 12 months since the economy is operating
near its potential.