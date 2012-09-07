CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney on Friday said high commodity prices were unambiguously good for the economy and he made clear the central bank would not counter commodity-driven increases in the value of the Canadian dollar.

In a speech in Calgary, Carney dismissed the idea that the economy was suffering from so-called Dutch disease, whereby high commodity prices increase the value of the currency and help hollow out the manufacturing sector. Canada is a leading exporter of crude oil.

"Most fundamentally, higher commodity prices are unambiguously good for Canada," Carney said, predicting the sustained global demand for commodities would keep prices elevated.

Carney said any moves by the Bank to curb commodity-driven movements in the value of the Canadian dollar would be futile in the long-term. Taking such step would eventually lead to volatile inflation and employment and an estimated 1 percent reduction in output over five years.

"The logic of Dutch Disease requires that we undo our successes in order to depreciate our currency. Taken to its natural conclusion, this logic dictates that we shut down our oil sands, abandon our resource wealth, have high and variable inflation, run large fiscal deficits and diminish our financial sector.

"Such actions would surely weaken the Canadian dollar, but they would also weaken Canada," he said.