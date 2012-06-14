OTTAWA, June 14 Canada's financial system remains highly vulnerable to a further escalation in the European debt crisis and a potential correction in a housing market that is showing some overvaluation, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday.

Its semi-annual Financial System Review said that while Canada's financial system remained robust, the overall risk to it was high, the second-highest of its four risk levels. This was the same as in December, but it noted that in the interval conditions in Europe had improved early this year but then deteriorated.

The central bank put the risk from euro sovereign debt at very high, the highest level, stemming from widespread doubt about the capacity and resolve of European policy makers to address unsustainable fiscal situations and balance-of-payment problems, and undercapitalized euro-area banks.

"If these issues are not dealt with in an orderly way, the contagion effects on global financial conditions could be significant," it said, calling on the Europeans to deepen their union.

Domestically, it said risk from high household debt levels and a potential correction in the housing market were elevated and had not diminished since December.

"The continued high level of activity and stretched valuations in some segments of the housing market are of increasing concern," it said.

While households are not adding to their debt as fast as before, their income growth is still not keeping up with debt accumulation. So the bank expects the household debt-to-income ratio to rise from the fourth quarter's 150.6 percent, a level that is already higher now than in the United States and Britain.

It said measures of housing affordability were broadly unchanged from December and suggest some overvaluation.

The review made pointed remarks at China, urging it and other countries to address current-account imbalances. "Among other things, this will require a more decisive move toward market-determined exchange rates by economies with current account surpluses, notably China," it said.

(Reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer)

