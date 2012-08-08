BRIEF-Rye Patch Gold announces bought deal offering of $10 mln
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 38.5 million shares of company at a price of $0.26 per common share
LONDON Aug 8 Click on for comments from Governor Mervyn King's news conference after the Bank of England cut its forecasts for growth in its quarterly Inflation Report on Wednesday.
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 38.5 million shares of company at a price of $0.26 per common share
WASHINGTON, June 6 A free-speech institute on Tuesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump demanding the prolific tweeter unblock certain Twitter users on grounds the practice violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.