BRIEF-Royce & Associates reports 13.61 pct passive stake in Supreme Industries - SEC filing‍​

* Royce & Associates LP reports 13.61 percent passive stake in Supreme Industries Inc as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBWscd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)