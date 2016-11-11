BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Nov 11 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 2.69 billion rupees
* Sept qtr consol total income from ops 8.14 bln rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept qtr last year was 3.54 bln rupees as per ind-as;consol total income from ops was 10.19 bln rupees Source text (bit.ly/2eIZhig) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago