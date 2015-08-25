CEE MARKETS-Leu bucks FX easing, Romanian central bank seen holding fire

* Leu rebound halts ahead of central bank meeting * Romanian central bank is seen keeping rates on hold * Crown eases, Czech PM reverses decision to resign By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 5 The leu, bucking an easing of other Central European currencies, drifted sideways on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Romanian central bank, which is expected to keep interest rates on hold at record lows. Investors held their breath ahead of U.S. payroll figures due at 1230