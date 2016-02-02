BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
Feb 2 Chilean Retailer Cencosud :
* Sees 2016 Revenue Of $16 Bln, Adjusted Ebitda Margin Of 7.2 to 7.4 percent
* says will invest $500 million in 2016, up 30 percent from 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.