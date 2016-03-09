BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April
* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Latam Airlines Group Sa
* Latam airlines says not forecasting much demand change in brazil, spanish speaking countries 'healthy' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rosalba O'Brien)
* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: