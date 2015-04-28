April 28 The U.S. Labor Department on Tuesday issued annual revisions to its seasonally adjusted employment cost indexes for the past five years, and new seasonal factors for 2015.

Following are revisions to major components of the ECI for the three months ending in December 2014, and figures as reported on Jan. 30: THREE-MONTH PERCENT CHANGES, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED:

3 months ended:

Dec'14 Prev Total Compensation 0.5 0.6 Wages and Salaries 0.6 0.5 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.6 State/Local Govt 0.6 0.6 Goods-Producing 0.6 0.7 Service-Providing 0.6 0.5 Private Industry 0.5 0.6

3 months ended: Employment Cost Index Dec'14 Prev (2005=100) 122.8 122.9

NOTES:

The ECI is a broad gauge of what employers pay in wages, salaries and benefits.

The report for the first quarter of 2015 will be issued on Thursday, April 30.

The revisions are posted to Web site here