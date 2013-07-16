July 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

June May April March Feb June13/12 All Items 0.5 0.1 -0.4 -0.2 0.7 1.8 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.6 Energy 3.4 0.4 -4.3 -2.6 5.4 3.2 Food and Beverages 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.4 Food 0.2 -0.1 0.2 UNCH 0.1 1.4 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.504 232.945 232.531 232.773 232.166 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

June May April March Feb June13/12 Housing 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 2.2 Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.3 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.9 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 2.2 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.1 0.7 0.9 -0.1 0.6 3.9 Household Furnishings/Operations 0.2 UNCH -0.1 -0.3 UNCH -0.5 Apparel 0.9 0.2 -0.3 -1.0 -0.1 0.8 Transportation 1.9 0.1 -2.7 -1.3 3.0 1.7 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH -0.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 -0.4 New Vehicles 0.3 UNCH 0.3 0.1 -0.3 1.2 Gasoline 6.3 UNCH -8.1 -4.4 9.1 2.8 Medical Care 0.4 -0.1 UNCH 0.3 0.2 2.1 Prescription drugs 0.5 -0.6 -0.1 0.3 -0.3 0.1 Recreation-V -0.1 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.3 Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.1 -0.2 0.2 0.3 1.2 Tobacco 0.1 UNCH 0.6 -0.2 -0.2 2.4 Commodities 1.0 -0.1 -1.2 -0.7 1.3 0.8 Services 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 2.4 Airline Fares -1.7 2.2 -0.7 0.6 -0.3 3.6 CPI-W 0.6 0.2 -0.5 -0.3 0.8 1.8

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: June May Prev June13/12

-0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.7

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June CPI +0.3 pct

U.S. June CPI year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. June CPI unadjusted index level 233.46

U.S. June Real Earnings +0.2 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available