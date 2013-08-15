WASHINGTON Aug 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly
Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where
noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
July June May
April Mar July13/12
All Items 0.2 0.5 0.1
-0.4 -0.2 2.0
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 0.2
0.1 0.1 1.7
Energy 0.2 3.4 0.4
-4.3 -2.6 4.7
Food and Beverages 0.2 0.2 -0.1
0.2 0.1 1.5
Food 0.1 0.2 -0.1
0.2 UNCH 1.4
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.596 233.504 232.945
232.531 232.773
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
July June May
April March July13/12
Housing UNCH 0.2 0.3
0.2 0.1 2.3
Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.3
0.2 0.2 2.3
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.3
0.2 0.2 2.8
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.1 0.2 0.2
0.2 0.1 2.2
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.6 0.1 0.7
0.9 -0.1 4.3
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.4 0.2 UNCH
-0.1 -0.3 -1.0
Apparel 0.6 0.9 0.2
-0.3 -1.0 1.6
Transportation 0.5 1.9 0.1
-2.7 -1.3 2.7
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 UNCH -0.1
0.3 0.3 -0.2
New Vehicles 0.1 0.3 UNCH
0.3 0.1 1.2
Gasoline 1.0 6.3 UNCH
-8.1 -4.4 5.2
Medical Care 0.2 0.4 -0.1
UNCH 0.3 1.9
Prescription drugs 0.5 0.5 -0.6
-0.1 0.3 -0.1
Recreation-V UNCH -0.1 0.2
-0.1 -0.1 0.4
Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.1 0.1
-0.2 0.2 1.3
Tobacco 1.4 0.1 UNCH
0.6 -0.2 2.7
Commodities 0.2 1.0 -0.1
-1.2 -0.7 1.2
Services 0.1 0.2 0.3
0.1 0.2 2.5
Airline Fares -1.3 -1.7 2.2
-0.7 0.6 3.3
CPI-W 0.2 0.6 0.2
-0.5 -0.3 2.0
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban
wage earners and clerical workers.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: July June Prev July13/12
-0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1
NOTES:
N/A-not available