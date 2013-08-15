WASHINGTON Aug 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

July June May April Mar July13/12 All Items 0.2 0.5 0.1 -0.4 -0.2 2.0 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.7 Energy 0.2 3.4 0.4 -4.3 -2.6 4.7 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.1 1.5 Food 0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.2 UNCH 1.4 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.596 233.504 232.945 232.531 232.773 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

July June May April March July13/12 Housing UNCH 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 2.3 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.3 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.8 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.2 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.6 0.1 0.7 0.9 -0.1 4.3 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.4 0.2 UNCH -0.1 -0.3 -1.0 Apparel 0.6 0.9 0.2 -0.3 -1.0 1.6 Transportation 0.5 1.9 0.1 -2.7 -1.3 2.7 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 UNCH -0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.2 New Vehicles 0.1 0.3 UNCH 0.3 0.1 1.2 Gasoline 1.0 6.3 UNCH -8.1 -4.4 5.2 Medical Care 0.2 0.4 -0.1 UNCH 0.3 1.9 Prescription drugs 0.5 0.5 -0.6 -0.1 0.3 -0.1 Recreation-V UNCH -0.1 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.4 Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.2 0.2 1.3 Tobacco 1.4 0.1 UNCH 0.6 -0.2 2.7 Commodities 0.2 1.0 -0.1 -1.2 -0.7 1.2 Services 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 2.5 Airline Fares -1.3 -1.7 2.2 -0.7 0.6 3.3 CPI-W 0.2 0.6 0.2 -0.5 -0.3 2.0 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: July June Prev July13/12

-0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1

NOTES:

N/A-not available