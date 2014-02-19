Feb 19 U.S. Labor Department annual revisions to
the monthly Consumer Price Index based on new seasonal
adjustment factors (1982-84 equals 100).
Following are key components of the Consumer Price Index:
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj
Dec Prev
All Items 0.2 0.3
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1
Seasonally Adj
Dec Prev
Core CPI index 235.542 235.496
NOTES:
The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for
2009-2013 its Consumer Price Index, which resulted in revisions
to seasonally adjusted indexes for the past five years. The
calculations did not affect unadjusted data.
Initial data for December was released on Jan. 16. The
report for January 2014 will be issued on Feb. 20.