Feb 13 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan13/12 ALL IMPORTS 0.6 -0.5 -0.1 -1.3 Petroleum 2.9 -2.7 -0.8 -5.9 Nonpetroleum 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 -0.3 -0.2 -3.6 Industrial Supplies 1.6 -1.2 -0.1 -3.3 Capital Goods unch -0.1 -0.2 -0.4 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 -0.1 unch 1.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.2

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan13/12 ALL EXPORTS 0.3 -0.1 -0.1 1.1 Agricultural -1.3 0.2 0.1 10.7 Non-Agricultural 0.5 -0.2 -0.2 unch Food, Feed, Drink -1.5 -0.1 -0.4 12.1 Industrial Supplies 0.4 -0.3 -0.1 -1.4 Capital Goods 0.8 unch -0.1 1.0 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.3 unch unch 1.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.1 -0.1 -0.1

The department reported Jan price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 140.4 for imports and 134 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. import prices +0.7 pct

U.S. Jan. export prices +0.3 pct