CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches one-week high as oil rallies

* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3332, or 75.01 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across yield curve TORONTO, April 10 The Canadian dollar firmed on Monday to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices rose, while the strength of recent domestic data added to support for the loonie ahead of this week's Bank of Canada decision on interest rates. U.S. crude prices settled up 84 cents at $53.08 a barrel, supported by a renewed shutdown at Libya's larges