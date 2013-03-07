March 7 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Jan Dec Jan12
Balance -44.45 -38.14 -52.29
Exports 184.45 186.63 178.62
Imports 228.90 224.77 230.91
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Jan Dec Jan13/12
Exports -1.2 2.2 3.3
Imports 1.8 -2.6 -0.9
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Jan Dec Jan12
Goods -61.76 -56.07 -66.91
Services 17.31 17.93 14.63
EXPORTS Jan Dec Jan12
Goods 130.78 132.82 127.76
Services 53.68 53.81 50.86
IMPORTS Jan Dec Jan12
Goods 192.54 188.89 194.67
Services 36.36 35.88 36.24
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Jan Dec Jan12
Balance -61.76 -56.07 -66.91
Petroleum -24.35 -18.65 -29.85
Nonpetrol -37.00 -36.85 -36.19
Net Adjusts. -0.41 -0.58 -0.87
Exports 130.78 132.82 127.76
Imports 192.54 188.89 194.67
Petroleum 34.08 30.34 39.22
Nonpetrol 156.56 156.60 153.16
Net Adjusts. 1.90 1.95 2.29
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Jan Dec Jan12
Capital Goods 44,250 43,573 43,189
Autos/Parts 12,163 11,988 12,449
Civ.Aircraft 4,145 4,321 3,361
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Jan Dec Jan12
Capital Goods 45,859 45,360 44,594
Autos/Parts 23,865 24,523 24,160
Civ.Aircraft 703 1,191 491
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Jan Dec Jan-Jan12
Agricultural 13,024 13,037 11,491
Manufacturing 91,770 98,366 87,518
Crude Oil* N/A N/A N/A
Advanced Tech. 24,017 27,584 22,488
IMPORTS Jan Dec Jan-Jan12
Agricultural 8,885 8,336 9,055
Manufacturing 146,746 143,222 141,589
Crude Oil* N/A N/A N/A
Advanced Tech. 31,153 32,941 29,224
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
January
Canada 3.9
Mexico 9.4
EU -6.4
China -9.6
Japan -14.9
South/Central
America -9.1
Brazil -13.6
OPEC -10.2
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada 8.4
Mexico 6.1
EU -4.8
China 6.7
Japan -4.7
South/Central
America 6.2
Brazil -2.3
OPEC 17.1
TRADE BALANCE Jan Dec Jan12
Canada -4,914 -3,608 -4,871
Mexico -3,600 -3,904 -4,239
EU -8,646 -8,733 -8,502
China -27,787 -24,453 -26,023
Japan -6,092 -5,749 -6,191
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 62 3,056 251
South Korea -2,079 -1,136 -1,380
Taiwan -1,254 -942 -1,323
South/Central
America 1,083 3,411 -614
Brazil 906 1,336 52
OPEC -6,399 -3,409 -10,020
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Jan Dec Jan12
326.8 284.0 344.8
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Jan Dec Jan12
31.69 27.61 36.06
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Jan Dec Jan12
94.08 95.16 103.81
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$42.6 bln Jan deficit
NOTE: *The department said it will post crude oil imports and
exports, normally listed on Exhibit 15 of its press release,
online after the release time of its trade report.