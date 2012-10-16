Oct 16 Federal Reserve Board report of U.S.
industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally
adjusted.
Total Industrial: Sept Aug July Sept12/11
Production, Pct Change 0.4 -1.4 0.7 2.8
Previous Estimates -1.2 0.5
Production Index 97.0 96.6 98.0
Sept Aug July Sept'11
Pct of Capacity Use 78.3 78.0 79.2 77.2
Previous Estimates 78.2 79.2
Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept12/11
Final Products 0.3 -1.3 0.6 2.9
Consumer Goods UNCH -1.5 0.8
Business Equipment 0.8 -0.9 0.1
Nonindustrial Supplies 0.7 -0.9 UNCH
Construc.Supplies 1.3 0.1 -0.4
Materials 0.4 -1.6 0.9 3.0
Manufacturing Industry 0.2 -0.9 0.3 3.2
Durable Goods 0.1 -1.6 0.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts -2.5 -5.1 2.7
Non-Durable Goods 0.3 -0.3 0.3
Mining Industry 0.9 -1.6 1.0 3.8
Utilities Industry 1.5 -4.3 2.8 -1.4
SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept12/11
High-tech output -0.6 -2.6 -1.4 -5.1
Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.4 -1.3 0.7 3.1
Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.6 -1.1 0.5 2.2
Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Sept Aug July
9.64 10.22 11.03
Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Sept Aug July Sept'11
Manufacturing 76.8 76.8 77.6 75.5
Durable Goods 76.8 76.9 78.3
Motor Vehicles/Parts 73.0 75.2 79.6
Non-Durable Goods 78.1 77.9 78.2
Mining 89.1 88.4 90.1 87.5
Utilities 74.8 73.9 77.4 77.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept industrial output +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept capacity use rate 78.3 pct