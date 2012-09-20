Sept 20 The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Leading 95.7 -0.1 0.5 0.4 -0.5 -0.4

Coincident 104.7 0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.2

Lagging 116.5 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.1

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 unch unch unch 0.07 Initial Jobless Claims -0.05 0.18 0.18 -0.07 -0.07 Consumer Goods Orders -0.01 0.29 0.02 -0.13 -0.10 New Orders Index -0.17 -0.15 -0.15 -0.16 -0.16 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.10 -0.15 0.03 -0.11 -0.07 Building Permits -0.03 0.18 0.18 -0.08 -0.08 Stock Prices 0.12 0.10 0.10 -0.05 -0.05 Leading Credit Index 0.08 0.03 0.05 0.04 0.04 Treasury Yield Curve 0.17 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.16 Consumer Expectations -0.15 -0.11 -0.10 -0.12 -0.12

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug leading indicators -0.1 pct