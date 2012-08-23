BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp updates on contracted sales for May
June 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :
AUG 23 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
AUG 23 AUG 16 YEAR AGO
30-YR 3.66 3.62 4.22
15-YR 2.89 2.88 3.44
5-YR ARM 2.80 2.76 3.07
1-YR ARM 2.66 2.69 2.93
U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST
AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.66 3.66 3.71 3.66 3.70 3.63 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 15 YR 2.89 2.89 2.92 2.89 2.93 2.84 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.6 5 YR ARM 2.80 2.88 2.79 2.85 2.78 2.71 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.5 0.6 0.6 1 YR ARM 2.66 2.55 2.69 2.85 2.70 2.60 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.3
OSLO, June 6 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.7 percent in May from April in a further sign the market was cooling off from a rapid rise in recent years, a real estate industry association said on Tuesday.