Aug 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: July June May
New Orders 4.2 1.6 1.5
Ex-Transportation -0.4 -2.2 0.7
Ex-Defense 5.7 -0.7 0.9
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.4 2.4 2.2
Primary Metals 2.7 -1.5 -3.5
Gen. Machinery -3.6 -2.5 5.0
Computers/Electronics 1.0 -5.1 -0.4
Computer/related 3.7 -4.7 4.5
Communications -4.0 -7.4 2.1
Electrical/appliances -2.1 -4.5 1.9
Transp. Equip. 14.1 10.8 3.6
Motor vehicles/parts 12.8 -0.7 0.2
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 53.9 32.5 7.6
Defense aircraft/
parts -8.5 23.7 11.1
Capital goods 3.9 8.2 3.2
NonDefense cap goods 6.8 2.5 2.3
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft -3.4 -2.7 2.3
Defense cap goods -13.6 63.8 12.8
PERCENT CHANGES: July June May
Total unfilled orders 0.8 0.4 unch
Total inventories 0.7 0.3 0.4
Total shipments 2.6 unch 1.1
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft unch 1.5 1.0
BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May
New Orders 230.733 221.377 217.864
Ex-Transportation 150.339 150.903 154.244
Ex-Defense 218.479 206.739 208.138
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 168.595 161.417 157.609
Primary Metals 27.720 27.000 27.402
Gen. Machinery 30.393 31.530 32.333
Computers/Electronics 21.905 21.697 22.854
Computer/related 2.957 2.852 2.992
Communications 3.233 3.368 3.636
Electrical/appliances 9.589 9.792 10.249
Transp. Equip. 80.394 70.474 63.620
Motor vehicles/parts 49.449 43.855 44.172
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 19.552 12.708 9.593
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.706 5.143 4.156
Capital goods 87.962 84.631 78.246
NonDefense cap goods 77.732 72.790 71.016
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 61.577 63.716 65.464
Defense cap goods 10.230 11.841 7.230
BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May
Total unfilled orders 996.296 988.522 984.643
Total inventories 369.342 366.628 365.566
Total shipments 231.081 225.158 225.096
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 64.933 64.919 63.947
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
June May Apr
Durable Goods 1.3 1.5 -0.3
Factory Orders -0.5 0.5 -0.7
FORECASTS:
U.S. July durable goods orders +2.4 pct
U.S. July durables ex-transportation +0.5
U.S. July nondefense cap ex-aircraft +0.7 pct
NOTES:
N/A - not available
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.