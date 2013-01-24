UPDATE 1-BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
Jan 24 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/19/13 330,000 351,750 N/A N/A
01/12/13 335,000 360,000-R 3,157,000 2.5
01/05/13 375,000-R 366,750-R 3,228,000-R 2.5
12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000-R 2.5-R
12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5
12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5
12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Jan. 5 from 372,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 12 from 359,250; Jan. 5 from 366,000
Continued Claims: Jan. 5 from 3,214,000; Dec. 29 from 3,127,000
Insured Unemployment Rate: Dec. 29 from 2.4 percent
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 13 states and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Texas 12,786
California 10,232
Florida 7,314
Indiana 4,266
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 12 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York -27,487
Georgia -7,520
North Carolina -5,541
Alabama -4,245
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 355,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.200 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 436,766 JAN 19 WEEK FROM 556,710 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,690,615 JAN 12 WEEK FROM 3,867,695 PRIOR WEEK
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.