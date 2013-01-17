Jan 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Dec Nov Oct Dec 12/11 Starts 12.1 -4.3 5.5 36.9 Permits 0.3 3.7 -2.5 28.8 RATES Dec Nov Oct Dec 2011 Starts 954 851 889 697 Permits 903 900 868 701 STARTS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2011 Single 616 570 589 520 Multiple 338 281 300 177 PERMITS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2011 Single 578 568 566 454 Multiple 325 332 302 247 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 21.4 85 Northeast 19.0 94 Midwest 24.7 197 Midwest -5.7 149 South 3.8 469 South -3.4 450 West 18.7 203 West 6.6 210 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Dec Nov Oct Dec'11 Starts 62 63 77 43 Permits 64 67 75 52 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Dec Nov Dec'11 Total Units 686 675 606

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec housing starts 890,000 unit rate

U.S. Dec building permits 903,000 unit rate

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to U.S. November building permits on Dec. 28.