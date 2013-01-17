Jan 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Dec Nov Oct Dec 12/11
Starts 12.1 -4.3 5.5 36.9
Permits 0.3 3.7 -2.5 28.8
RATES Dec Nov Oct Dec 2011
Starts 954 851 889 697
Permits 903 900 868 701
STARTS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2011
Single 616 570 589 520
Multiple 338 281 300 177
PERMITS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2011
Single 578 568 566 454
Multiple 325 332 302 247
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast 21.4 85 Northeast 19.0 94
Midwest 24.7 197 Midwest -5.7 149
South 3.8 469 South -3.4 450
West 18.7 203 West 6.6 210
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Dec Nov Oct Dec'11
Starts 62 63 77 43
Permits 64 67 75 52
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Dec Nov Dec'11
Total Units 686 675 606
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec housing starts 890,000 unit rate
U.S. Dec building permits 903,000 unit rate
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to U.S. November building
permits on Dec. 28.