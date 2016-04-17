April 17 Juhayna Food Industries Sae

* Reports 2016 first-quarter net profit of 80.4 million Egyptian pounds ($9.05 million) versus 65.2 million in the same period last year.

* Reports 2016 first-quarter revenues of 1.1 billion Egyptian pounds versus 866.5 million in the same period last year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk)