BRIEF-G8 Education seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending release of announcement in relation to request for extension in time for payment of share placement with investment partners
April 17 Juhayna Food Industries Sae
* Reports 2016 first-quarter net profit of 80.4 million Egyptian pounds ($9.05 million) versus 65.2 million in the same period last year.
* Reports 2016 first-quarter revenues of 1.1 billion Egyptian pounds versus 866.5 million in the same period last year.
* Says securities regulator to terminate review of its asset acquisition proposal