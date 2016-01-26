BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Eastern Co Sae
* Reports H1 2015/16 net profit of 809 million Egyptian pounds ($103.32 million) vs 586 million year earlier -statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.