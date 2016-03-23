March 23 Efg Hermes Holdings Sae

* EFG-Hermes posts 2015 net profit of 649 million Egyptian pounds ($73.09 million) versus 707 million in 2014.

* 2015 net profit after tax and minority rights is 461 million versus 538 million a year earlier.

* It made revenues of 2.595 million in 2015 compared with 2.612 million a year earlier.

* Its fourth-quarter net profit dropped to 80 million pounds versus 131 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.