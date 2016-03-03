BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3 Egypt's Edita :
* Posts Q4 2015 net profit after minority interest of 136.9 million Egyptian pounds versus 103 million in Q4 2014.
* Posts FY 2015 net profit of 349 million Egyptian pounds versus 266 million in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ehab Farouk)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.