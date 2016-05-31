BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co Sae
* Egypt's SODIC posts Q1 net profit of 54.655 mln Egyptian pounds vs 79.31 mln in same period last year
* Egypt's SODIC posts Q1 sales of 186.777 mln pounds vs 283.851 mln in same period last year
* Source: Statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Editing by Lin Noueihed)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million