BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction says shareholders approve to merge group of units into co
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
May 30 Pioneers Holding Company For Financial Investments Sae
* Posts Q1 2016 net profit of 354.5 million Egyptian pounds ($39.92 million) compared with 241.4 million in same period a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
BAKU, May 16 Azeri central bank said on Tuesday that the state sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ has sold $793.1 million in the forex market auctions in the first quarter, down 47 percent year-on-year.