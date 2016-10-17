BRIEF-Al Fujairah National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 3 million dirhams versus 2.3 million dirhams year ago
Oct 17 Beltone Financial Holding Sae
* Fincorp: an error resulted in the amendment of fair value of beltone shares
* Beltone says not officially notified of any errors or amendments to the way the fair value of the company's shares are calculated Further company coverage:
* Q1 group revenue 1.08 billion rupees versus 1 billion rupees year ago