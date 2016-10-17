BRIEF-A8 New Media Group says unit entered into partnership agreement
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors
Oct 17 Telecom Egypt Co
* Telecom Egypt CEO: company has yet to pay for newly-acquired 4G licence
* Telecom egypt CEO: company considers capital hike, loan, other means to pay for 4G licence
* Telecom Egypt CEO: company has another month to pay for licence Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors
* SAYS THAT ON 12.05.2017 ICAP REVALUATED THE COMPANY AND AWARDED CREDIT RATING B Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhvK6x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)