UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Juhayna Food Industries Sae
* Q3 net profit at 58.189 million Egyptian pounds ($6.55 million), down from 88.234 million one year earlier
* Nine month net profit at 168.435 million pounds versus 218.611 million last year
* Q3 sales at 1.259 billion pounds versus 1.135 billion last year
* Nine month sales at 3.696 billion pounds versus 3.103 billion last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.