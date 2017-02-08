UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero buys Middle East firm Carriage
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)
CAIRO Feb 8 Egypt's Finance Ministry plans to sell $1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions, and the auction deadline is Feb. 13, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The settlement date is Feb. 14 and the maturity date for the issuance is Feb. 13, 2018, the statement said. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Larry King)
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)
* Says Yamano Holdings Corporation cuted voting power in the co to 9.1 percent(1.9 million shares), from 52.4 percent (11.1 million shares)