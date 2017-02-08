CAIRO Feb 8 Egypt's Finance Ministry plans to sell $1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions, and the auction deadline is Feb. 13, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The settlement date is Feb. 14 and the maturity date for the issuance is Feb. 13, 2018, the statement said. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Larry King)