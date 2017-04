COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 Denmark's Central Bank will lower the amount of outstanding treasury bills by 33 percent by the end of the year, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank, Nationalbanken, said it would cut the outstanding amount of Danish treasury bills to 30 billion Danish crowns ($5.4 billion) at the end of this year from 45 billion Danish crowns ($8.15 billion) at the end of last year.

($1 = 5.5211 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Toby Chopra)