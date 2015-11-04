BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 Novo Nordisk
* Novo Nordisk invests DKK 2.1 billion in new insulin filling facility in Denmark, creating 450 new jobs
* Novo Nordisk says the facility is expected to be operational in 2019 Further company coverage: [NOVOb.CO ] (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: